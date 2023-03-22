Perpetrators of terrorism finally consumed by terrorism itself: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said perpetrators of terrorism are ultimately “consumed” by terrorism itself.

Singh said hailing from a terror affected region, he has been witness to terrorism in all its ramifications and can say with certain amount of confidence that the perpetrator of terror rides the tiger and is finally consumed by the same tiger, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

Speaking at ‘Basanti Chola Diwas’ to pay homage to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev here, the Union minister of state for personnel said the British reign of terror had come to an end as the internal contradictions forced the ‘Raj’ to finally wind up from India.

Paying glowing tributes to Bhagat Singh, a day ahead of Shaheed Diwas’ to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the revolutionary leaders who were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931, Singh said, the revolutionary zeal of Bhagat Singh shook the British empire and only 16-17 years later the British were forced to quit India in 1947.

He said Bhagat Singh was the first Human Rights Activist of the 20th Century, much ahead of when the concept of Human Rights came into existence, the statement said.

Singh said apart from a martyr and freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh was a great thinker and philosopher and there was amalgamation of both Gandhi and Karl Marx in his writings and thoughts.

The minister also lauded the social work of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, also known as SBS Foundation, and underlined that during the Covid pandemic, SBS was the only visible organisation working on ground.

Founded by Padma Shri Awardee Jitender Singh Shunty, since 1995, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal has been extending emergency services to people in Delhi-NCR, specifically for the management of funeral vans for ferrying dead bodies to cremation/burial grounds, for cremation of underprivileged, unclaimed and abandoned bodies, and organising voluntary blood donation camps, among other such services, the statement said.

The Sewa Dal has transported and cremated more than 4,500 Covid positive bodies, that were unclaimed or where the families were quarantined or under deep fear and could not perform cremation, it added.