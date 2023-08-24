List of seniors in Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra to Eijaz Khan

According to reports, Bigg Boss 17 is going to have a Singles Vs Couples theme this year

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2023 3:29 pm IST
List of seniors in Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra to Eijaz Khan
Karan Kundrra -Tejasswi Prakash and Yuvika Choudhary - Prince Narula (Instagram)

Mumbai: Fans are super excited for the much-anticipated return of Bigg Boss 17 which is gearing up to entertain the audience once again. With a potential premiere date set for September 30, viewers are eagerly following all the updates swirling across the internet.

Recent reports have ignited further excitement by hinting at a unique twist for the upcoming season. Makers are planning to rope in ex-contestants of Bigg Boss and their partners to spice up the things inside the show.

While this concept is not entirely new, as past seasons have also welcomed back former participants in senior roles. Let’s have a look at the names of former contestants that are doing rounds on internet.

Ex-contestants In Bigg Boss 17

1. Puneesh Sharma (single)

2. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (as couple)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Instagram)

3. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary (as couple)

4. Karishma Tanna (single)

5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee along with husband Shanawaz Shaikh (as couple)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Sheikh (Instagram)

6. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin (Instagram)

7. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia (as couple)

8. Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi (as couple)

According to reports, Bigg Boss 17 is going to have a Singles Vs Couples theme this year. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Which ex-contestant are you wishing to see in BB 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

