List of swanky cars Prabhas owns in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Celebrities and their love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is known for all. They always want to try every model that arrives in market. South superstar Prabhas is no exception and he too is one among the petrol-heads in the entertainment industry.

Just like his larger-than-life-films, he believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves the fact. He is said to be one of the highest-paid actors in India and it comes with no doubt that he is a proud owner of many super expensive things including his wide range of multi-crore cars.

Prabhas Car Collection

From Rolls Royce to Jaguar, his car collection is surely going to make you go green with envy! (Below list is as per various reports)

Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 8 – 10 crore)

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster ( Rs 6 crore)

Range Rover (Rs Rs 3 crore)

Jaguar XJR (Rs 2 crore)

BMW X3 (Rs 60 – 70 lakh)

What’s on his work front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prabhas has massive films in his kitty like Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar. He will also be seen starring in an untitled movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.