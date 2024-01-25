List of top 10 most expensive upcoming Indian movies

Mumbai: Making films is not an easy task and requires a lot of money and new technology. High-budget films with a lot of action in them grab the attention of the masses. Here are the top 10 most expensive upcoming Indian movies that are being made at insane budgets.

Most Expensive Upcoming Bollywood, Tollywood Movies

1. SSMB29

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli collaborate for an expensive Indian movie, with a budget of Rs 1000 crore, surpasses Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Starring Prabhas in the lead role, this movie has been reportedly made on a budget of ₹600 crores. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is set in the year 2898 and is touted to be a science-fiction thriller.

3. Pushpa 2



It is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024 that fans cannot wait for. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs, 500 crores.

4. Kanguva



Suriya’s upcoming period action film Kanguva is among the most expensive movies releasing in 2024 as its budget is said to be between Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore.

5. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan



The movie features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the main roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 350 cores and will released on Eid.

6. Devara



Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The movie stars Jr. NTR in the lead role. The movie is a political thriller and is set in the backdrop of Indian politics.

7. Fighter



Directed by Siddharth Anand, this movie has been made on a budget of Rs 250 crores. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is an action thriller and is set in the world of international espionage.

8. Indian 2



The movie directed by Shankar is made on Rs. 250 crores which makes it one of the most expensive Tamil film ever made.

9. Singham Again



It is a highly anticipated Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Rohit Shetty and reportedly budget is around ₹200 Crore.

10. Kantara 2



Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 150 crore after the massive success of Kantara.