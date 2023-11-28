List of top 10 poorest countries in the world

The list of the poorest countries in the world predominantly has nations from Africa. It is topped by Burundi, a country in East Africa. The list is based on Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita which reflects the average income earned per person in the nation.

According to World Bank data, Burundi has a GDP per capita of just USD 238.4. Following closely is Afghanistan, securing the second position on the list.

List of poorest countries in the world

India’s neighboring countries, including Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, also feature among the top 40 poorest nations globally. Pakistan stands out as the poorest among these neighbors, with a GDP per capita of USD 1596.7.

Meanwhile, Nepal and Afghanistan have GDP per capita values of USD 1336.5 and USD 363.7, respectively.

Here is the list of the top 10 poorest countries in the world:

Country GDP per capita (in USD) Burundi 238.4 Afghanistan 363.7 Central African Republic 427.1 Sierra Leone 461.4 Somalia 461.8 Madagascar 505 Niger 533 Syrian Arab Republic 537.2 Mozambique 541.5 Congo 586.5 Source: World Bank

Richest countries in the world

On the flip side, the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world is led by Monaco, a European nation boasting a GDP per capita of USD 234317.1, as per World Bank data.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world

Country GDP per capita (in USD) Monaco 234,317.1 Liechtenstein 184,083.3 Luxembourg 126,426.1 Bermuda 118,845.6 Norway 106,148.8 Ireland 104,038.9 Switzerland 92,101.5 Cayman Islands 88,475.6 Qatar 88,046.3 Singapore 82,807.6 Source: World Bank

Despite India holding the fifth position in the global GDP ranking, it significantly lags behind in the list of the world’s richest nations when considering GDP per capita.