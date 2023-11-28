List of top 10 poorest countries in the world

According to World Bank's data, Pakistan is the poorest country among India's neighbouring countries

List of top 10 poorest countries in the world
The list of the poorest countries in the world predominantly has nations from Africa. It is topped by Burundi, a country in East Africa. The list is based on Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita which reflects the average income earned per person in the nation.

According to World Bank data, Burundi has a GDP per capita of just USD 238.4. Following closely is Afghanistan, securing the second position on the list.

India’s neighboring countries, including Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, also feature among the top 40 poorest nations globally. Pakistan stands out as the poorest among these neighbors, with a GDP per capita of USD 1596.7.

Meanwhile, Nepal and Afghanistan have GDP per capita values of USD 1336.5 and USD 363.7, respectively.

Here is the list of the top 10 poorest countries in the world:

CountryGDP per capita (in USD)
Burundi238.4
Afghanistan363.7
Central African Republic427.1
Sierra Leone461.4
Somalia461.8
Madagascar505
Niger533
Syrian Arab Republic537.2
Mozambique541.5
Congo586.5
Source: World Bank

Richest countries in the world

On the flip side, the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world is led by Monaco, a European nation boasting a GDP per capita of USD 234317.1, as per World Bank data.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world

CountryGDP per capita (in USD)
Monaco234,317.1
Liechtenstein184,083.3
Luxembourg126,426.1
Bermuda118,845.6
Norway106,148.8
Ireland104,038.9
Switzerland92,101.5
Cayman Islands88,475.6
Qatar88,046.3
Singapore82,807.6
Source: World Bank
