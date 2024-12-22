List of top 11 celebrity-owned restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, famous for its rich history and delicious food, has become a hotspot for cafes and restaurants owned by celebrities. Many stars have ventured into the food business, adding their personal style to these places. These spots are not just about eating—they offer a peek into the stars’ personalities. Here’s a look at some of the best celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants in the city.

Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in Hyderabad

1. Sharwanand – Beenz Coffee Shop

Where: Jubilee Hills

Actor Sharwanand’s café has a charming, rustic feel and serves popular Telugu snacks like aratikaya bajji, punugulu, and mirchi bajji. It’s perfect for a casual outing.

2. Surender Reddy – Ulavacharu

Where: Jubilee Hills and Gachibowli

Director Surender Reddy’s restaurant offers South Indian food with a modern twist. It’s cozy and great for a family meal.

3. Shashank – Maya Bazar

Where: Karkhana, Secunderabad

Actor Shashank’s restaurant has a movie theme inspired by Maya Bazar. Known for its Mughalai dishes, it’s a fun spot for families.

4. SS Karthikeya – Circuit Drive Inn

Where: Hitec City and Whitefields

Co-owned by SS Rajamouli’s son, this drive-in offers tasty dishes and a lively atmosphere, making it a favorite for young people.

5. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar – AN Restaurant

Where: Banjara Hills, Rd No. 12

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata’s restaurant serves a variety of cuisines in a stylish setting. It’s known for its excellent service and elegant interiors.

6. Anand Deverakonda – Good Vibes Only Cafe

Where: Manikonda

Anand Deverakonda’s café has a relaxed vibe with great coffee and snacks. It’s ideal for chilling with friends.

7. Daggubati Family – Sanctuary

Where: Jubilee Hills

Once the childhood home of the Daggubati family, this restaurant serves delicious Italian food in a nostalgic setting.

8. Akkineni Nagarjuna – N Grill & N Asian

Where: Jubilee Hills

Nagarjuna’s restaurant offers Indian, Italian, Pan Asian, and Mediterranean dishes. It’s a great choice for special occasions.

9. Naga Chaitanya – Shoyu

Where: Jubilee Hills

Shoyu specializes in Asian food, including dim sums and sushi. Co-owned by Naga Chaitanya, it’s a must-visit for Asian cuisine lovers.

Cricket Stars in the Food Scene

10. Virat Kohli – One 8 Commune

Where: Hi-Tech City

Virat Kohli’s One 8 Commune is already popular in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Fans in Hyderabad are eagerly waiting for its opening.

11. Ambati Rayudu – Barracks & Anteroom

Where: Sainikpuri

Ambati Rayudu’s three-story restaurant is great for parties and gatherings. It serves amazing food and has a lively vibe.

Hyderabad’s celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants offer a mix of great food and unique experiences. Whether you’re craving Telugu snacks, Asian dishes, or Italian food, these places have it all. The next time you’re in the city, visit one of these spots and enjoy a meal with a touch of stardom!