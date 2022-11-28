List of top 250 universities worldwide for employability released

Hyderabad: The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) has released the list of top 250 universities worldwide for employability.

Out of them, 55 varsities are located in the United States of America (USA). The second highest number of universities that found spot on the list are from the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, only seven universities are able to grab spots on the list. Out of them, five are all India Institutes.

Indian universities on GEURS list

Following is the list of Indian universities that are able to grab spots in GEURS.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (Rank 28) Indian Institute of Science (Rank 58) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (Rank 72) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (Rank 154) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (Rank 155) Amity University (Rank 225) Bangalore University (Rank 242)

Except Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and Amity University, all five universities improved their ranking compared to ranks in 2021.

While there is no change in the ranking of Amity University, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi’s rank declined by one.

No Telangana universities on GEURS list

Despite the availability of reputed universities in Telangana, none of them were able to find a place on the GEURS list.

In Telangana, following are the famous universities

Anurag University Hyderabad Chaitanya Deemed to be University Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University English and Foreign Languages University International Institute of Information Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University Kakatiya University Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Mahatma Gandhi University Mahindra University Hyderabad Malla Reddy University Maulana Azad National Urdu Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Osmania University Palamuru University Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Professor Jayashankar Telangana State P. V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Satavahana University Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Telangana University SR University University of Hyderabad Woxsen University

List of top 10 universities worldwide

As per GEURS, six US varsities managed to grab spots on the list of top 10 universities worldwide.

The top 10 list also has two universities from the UK and one each from Japan and Singapore.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) California Institute of Technology (USA) Harvard University (USA) University of Cambridge (UK) Stanford University (USA) University of Oxford (UK) The University of Tokyo (Japan) National University of Singapore (Singapore) Princeton University (USA) Yale University (USA)

The entire list of 250 universities can be viewed on the GEURS website (click here).