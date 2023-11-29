List of TOP 5 must-watch Pakistani dramas of Fawad Khan

Islamabad: Fawad Khan is one of the best and highest-paid actors in Pakistan. He enjoys a huge fan following in both India and Pakistan. The actor has been featured in various Pakistani hit films and drama series. He has been part of a few Bollywood films too.

Fawad Khan rose to fame because of appearing in various hit Urdu dramas. As the actor turns 42 years old today, let us recall the top Pakistani dramas which feature Fawad Khan in the lead roles. So, if you are a Fawad Khan fan, then keep scrolling and let us know in the comments box whether you have watched the below-mentioned dramas or not.

Fawad Khan’s Must-Watch Pakistani Dramas

1. Humsafar

Humsafar is a spellbinding family drama that stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles. It is directed by Sarmad Khoosat and is one of the most popular drama series in Pakistan. It helped both the lead actors to amass a huge fan following across the borders.

2. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

After playing the role of ‘Zaroon’ in the hit drama series ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, Fawad Khan became one of the highest and most followed Pakistani actors. The drama is directed by Sultana Siddiqui and is still popular among the fans. The last episode of the drama was aired on the 24th of May 2013.

3. Numm

Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed and Kanza Wayne played the lead roles in the drama series ‘Numm’. The drama is written by Myra Sajid and is based on the strict customs and rituals of feudal times and their impact. The final episode of the drama was aired on the 24th of August in 2013.

4. Akbari Asghari

The actor featured in the 2011 Pakistani comedy-drama which is loosely based on Nazir Ahmad Delhvi’s Mirat-ul-Uroos. The drama is directed by Haissam Hussain and the last episode was aired on the 10th of November 2011.

5. Dastaan

Directed by Haissam Hussain, the story revolves around a supporter of an independent Pakistan. The drama was written by Samira Fazal. The drama got quite popular and won many awards. It has a total number of 23 episodes.