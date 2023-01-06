List of top 5 visa-free countries you would relish to travel

If you want to be a globetrotter and jet off to a foreign country, then just pack your bag. Now fulfil your dream of visiting overseas without complicated visa procedures. So take a break from your hectic routine and feel the tranquillity, serenity and beauty of nature somewhere in the other country.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 foreign countries where Indians can go without a visa or even passport. Some of these countries allow Indians without visas while some issue visas or visa-on-arrival.

Top Visa-Free Countries For Indians

1. Mauritius

The Republic of Mauritius or simply Mauritius is a multi-cultural island nation situated about 900 km (560 mi) east of Madagascar and 180 km (110 mi) northeast of the French Reunion. You can search the place southeast of Seychelles on the globe.

Mauritius is considered one of the luxury travel destinations. With palm-fringed beaches, the island is known for its crystal clear water with different shades of blue and green. You will find incredibly expensive resorts, underwater waterfalls and giant water lilies at Pamplemousses Botanical Garden here.

Image Source @mauritiustourism (Instagram)

You can go skydiving, snorkelling, diving, kayaking and swimming here. So, guys do explore the beaches, reefs and lagoons in Mauritius.

Our recommended must-visit place for you is Chamarel Seven Colored Earth Geopark. So, Kal Kis Nay Dekha…Just jet off to Mauritius… one of the Indian celebrities’ favourite holiday places.

The capital city of Mauritius is Port Louis. The country allows Indians to enter its boundary without a visa.

2. Thailand

Officially, The Kingdom of Thailand or simply Thailand is also called ‘The Gateway to Southeast Asia.’ This dreamy beachside paradise is home to white elephants.

You can visit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in northern Thailand to see different species of wild animals. The lush green villages here will give you the feeling of heaven.

Image Source @tourismthailand (Instagram)

Famous beaches such as Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui are recommended to every tourist who visits here. From beaches to forests, ancient Buddhist monasteries to coral reefs, this is the perfect destination for you to relax.

Indians are granted a 15-day visa upon arrival in Thailand. The capital city of Thailand is Bangkok.

3. Bhutan

Bhutan, which is officially known as the kingdom of Bhutan is known as one of the cleanest countries in South Asia. Situated in the mountainous regions of the Eastern Himalayas, Bhutan is also called the ‘Land of the Thunder Dragon.’

This landlocked country is one of the happiest countries in the world. You can experience the floral streets, snow-clad mountains and lush greenery here.

Image Source @tourismbhutan (Instagram)

The people here still clasp themselves to the Buddhist culture. Bhutan is known for its simplicity and warm hospitality. You can enjoy adventure activities such as trekking, hiking and rafting here.

The capital of Bhutan is Thimphu. Indian nationals can even go here without a passport. All you need to climb the beautiful mountains of Bhutan is a voter or any other ID card.

4. Maldives

If you got married recently and are searching for a perfect place for your honeymoon, then you have found the right one now. Yes, Maldives is known as a ‘tropical heaven for honeymooners’ in various travel magazines. Maldives is located in the south of Sri Lanka.

Image Source @visitmaldives (Instagram)

This country offers plenty of places that are ideal for honeymoon and adventure. Gaze at the blue water or relax on glistening white sand, this place is perfect for your holiday. Most Bollywood celebrities often visit this country to get rid of the hustle and bustle of Mumbai’s noise.

Maldives offers a free 90-day visa to Indians, so book your tickets now and relax underneath the blue waters somewhere away from India. Maldives is officially known as the Official Republic of Maldives and its capital is Male.

5. Indonesia

Indonesia, which is officially known as the Republic of Indonesia is best known for its rich traditions. Most of the tourists here prefer to see the smouldering volcanoes of Java city.

Image Source @wonderfulindonesia (Instagram)

You can witness cooling rice terraces, the powerful Kintamani volcano and flowing waterfalls in this country. There are also forests where you can have a safari ride. So, if you have gone through the reels of Bali on Instagram, then here is a chance to make the same as Bali also falls in Indonesia.

The country offers visas to Indians on arrival. The capital city of Indonesia is Jakarta.