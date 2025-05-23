List of top 7 richest influencers of India as of May 2025

Mumbai: In 2025, social media is no longer just for entertainment—it’s a full-blown career path. What started as casual videos and vlogs has turned into multi-crore empires. From YouTube kings to fashion queens, these Indian influencers have not only won hearts but also bank balances most people can only dream of.

Let’s dive into the top 7 richest Indian influencers in 2025—the digital dynamos who turned content into gold.

1. Bhuvan Bam

Net Worth: Rs. 122 crore

The face of BB Ki Vines, Bhuvan isn’t just a content creator—he’s a one-man industry. With successful web shows, music albums, and a production house, Bhuvan reigns supreme as India’s richest influencer.

2. Ranveer Allahbadia

Net Worth: Rs. 60 crore

Known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer mixes self-improvement with celebrity interviews. His podcast empire and brand deals have made him a massive name in the lifestyle and fitness space.

3. CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar)

Net Worth: Rs. 50 crore

Roasts, raps, and gaming—Carry does it all. With two YouTube channels and collaborations with top global brands, he remains one of India’s most entertaining and wealthiest digital stars.

4. Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast)

Net Worth: Rs. 39 crore

From flying planes to lifting weights, Gaurav’s vlogs and fitness content have earned him a loyal fanbase—and serious income.

5. Ashish Chanchlani

Net Worth: Rs. 40 crore

Ashish’s humor hits home for millions. From relatable sketches to brand collaborations, his earnings and popularity keep skyrocketing.

6. Komal Pandey

Net Worth: Rs. 30 crore

India’s boldest fashion influencer, Komal blends couture with creativity. Her clothing line and luxury brand deals have made her a millionaire icon.

7. Jannat Zubair

Net Worth: Rs. 25 crore

Once a child star, now a Gen-Z favorite, Jannat owns social media. Her glamorous lifestyle, acting gigs, and beauty brand make her one of the richest influencers today.

These creators prove that content is the new currency. With millions of followers, smart brand tie-ups, and sheer hustle, they’ve built digital kingdoms—one reel, vlog, and post at a time. Ready to follow in their footsteps?