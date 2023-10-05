List of TOP 8 highest paid actors of Pakistan: Fawad to Wahaj

Hyderabad: Pakistani dramas are gaining popularity across borders not only because of how directors portray different roles and Urdu language but also for the looks of actors. Since their dramas and films are accessible to everyone through social media platforms and YouTube, actors from neighbouring countries have gained a huge fan following.

In India and other Asian countries, these actors are widely praised for their acting skills and some of them are even now featuring in various international projects. In this write-up, we will tell you about the top highest paid Pakistani actors. So, if you also love watching Pakistani films and dramas and want to know whether your favourite star features in the list, keep scrolling.

1. Fawad Khan

Image Source: Instagram

Fawad Khan is one among the Pakistanis artists who is equally loved in India. He among the best actors of this generation. He is also a singer. Fawad has also starred in Bollywood films like Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat. As per latest reports, he charges Rs 2 crore (PKR) for each movie. It is also reported that he takes Rs 3 lakhs (PKR) home for shooting of every episode.

2. Shaan Shahid

Shaan Shahid is an actor, model, writer and director. Born in Lahore, Shaan has a net worth of around 20 million dollars. Reports suggest that he charges Rs 50L (PKR) for any project.

3. Hamza Ali Abbasi

Image Source: Wiki Bio

According to the reports, Hamza Ali Abbasi has hiked his charges after the success of Pyare Afzal and Mann Mayal. It is reported that he charges around Rs 5 lakhs (PKR) per scene which is too much in Pakistan. He is also one of the renowned directors of the country.

4. Fahad Mustafa

Image Source: LinkedIn

Fahad Mustafa is not only a popular actor but also one of the top hosts and fashion icons of Pakistan. It is reported that he charges around Rs 70L (PKR) for any project. He also earns a hefty amount from TV shows and commercials.

5. Danish Taimoor

Image Source: Pinterest

Danish Taimoor is married to one of the beautiful ladies of Pakistan, Ayeza Khan. He is among the top paid actors and it is reported that his net worth is 34.2 million dollars. Though appropriate figures of his salary per episode is not available, it is rumoured that he charges around Rs 70 to 90L (PKR) per project.

6. Imran Abbas

Image Source: Xoom

Heartthrob of most of the Pakistani and Indian girls, Imran Abbas has featured in various hit drama serials. He also played a lead role in Bollywood film Creature 3D. According to reports, this versatile actor charges around Rs 3L (PRK) per scene.

7. Faysal Qureshi

Image Source: Pinterest

Dil-e-Momin actor, Faysal Qureshi has played lead roles in several Pakistani dramas like, Ahsas, Haal-E-Dil, Man-o-Salwa, Ishq Ibadat etc. His dramas have been watched by millions online and are counting. It is reported that he charges Rs 5 lakh (PKR) per project to host a TV show while his fee for movies and dramas are not known.

8. Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Wahaj Ali currently one of the most in-demand actors of Pakistani entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his role of ‘Murtasim’ in the recently concluded blockbuster drama ‘Tere Bin‘ where he starred opposite Yumna Zaidi. He is currently making waves with the trending serial ‘Mein’. For Tere Bin, Wahaj reportedly charged Rs 2.25L per episode. It is being said that he has now hiked his fee.