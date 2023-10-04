Pak actress Saba Qamar sparks outrage for posting bold pics

Mumbai: Actress Saba Qamar is one of the few Pakistani actresses who made it to Bollywood. She rose to fame in India with Bollywood film Hindi Medium opposite late Irrfan Khan. The Sindhi girl is not only known for her acting and beauty but also as among Lollywood’s bold actresses. She is considered as one of the fashion icons in Pakistan and often keeps posting on social media to let her fans know about her latest outfits and projects.

As we have already witnessed that Saba Qamar usually remains in talks in the newsrooms across borders, she is trending again after posting pictures on her Instagram handle. Yes, the actress actually posted some bold pictures which were disliked by a group of netizens and she is facing backlash for sharing such photos.

Saba posted pictures from an exclusive photoshoot in a black outfit. A section of netizens are of the opinion that Saba posed awkwardly as she is seen flexing her physique in the pictures.

Some of Saba’s fans related it with Islam and advised the actress not to post bold pictures as she is a Muslim woman. A few wrote that females associated with showbiz should know the importance of covering up the body.

Check out the comments and pictures below.

However, Saba Qamar has made a decision to turn off the comments section on her three recent posts. This action comes after she received a lot of negative and hurtful comments from some users on social media. Saba chose to take this step to avoid further negativity and maintain a more positive and peaceful online space for herself.

Some of the best shows of Saba Qamar are Jinnah Ke Naam, Dastaan, Uraan, Maat, Pani Jaisa Piyar, Sannata, Bunty I Love You, Digest Writer, Sangat and Besharam among others.