Hyderabad: The second half of every year brings a wave of exciting entertainment content across the globe and 2025 is no different. With holidays ahead and viewership on the rise, the Pakistani entertainment industry is also gearing up for a drama-packed season.

Pakistani dramas have long dominated the country’s entertainment scene, and with limited film releases and theatre activity, they remain the top choice for Urdu and Hindi speaking audiences. This year’s upcoming drama slate looks promising, with big stars, massive productions, and stories that are set to stir emotions, provoke thoughts, and entertain in full swing.

Here are 8 most anticipated Pakistani dramas lined up for release in the second half of 2025.

Upcoming Pakistani dramas of 2025

1. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

ARY Digital’s upcoming romantic drama featuring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, directed by Musaddeq Malik and written by Radain Shah, is already creating a strong buzz.

2. Jinki Shadi Unki Shadi

This Hum TV offering brings a fresh pairing of Wahaj Ali and Sehar Khan, written by Syed Nabeel and directed by Saife Hassan. The cast also includes Romaisa Khan, Arsalan Naseer, and Nadia Afgan.

3. Mitti De Baway

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are uniting in this Green TV drama, with Faiza Iftikhar as the writer and Haissam Hussain as the director. Produced by Nina Kashif, the show is one of the most awaited despite casting hurdles.

4. Sanwal Yaar Piya

Written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Danish Nawaz, this Geo TV drama stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Feroze Khan, and Durefishan Saleem. It’s touted to be one of the most expensive shows of the year.

5. Main Zameen Tu Aasman

Starring Feroze Khan and Hiba Bukhari, this ARY Digital project is written by Abdul Khaliq Khan and directed by Ahmed Bhatti. Fans are curious to see this fresh pairing on screen.

6. Case No. 9

A crime-thriller drama that reunites Saba Qamar and Aaminah Sheikh, alongside Faysal Quraishi. Written by Shahzaib Khanzada and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the Geo show is based on a real-life incident.

7. Main Manto Nahin Hoon

After years in development, Humayun Saeed and Sajal Aly’s much-talked-about drama, penned by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, will finally see the light of day. Directed by Nadeem Baig, the show will air on ARY Digital and also features Azaan Sami Khan and Asif Raza Mir.

8. Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad’s next

Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad are all set to create fresh on-screen magic in an upcoming ARY Digital drama directed by the acclaimed Mehreen Jabbar. This new pairing has already caught the audience’s attention, and expectations are high with such a strong cast onboard, including veterans like Saba Hameed, Muhammad Ahmed, Marina Khan, Shahzad Nawaz, and Hajra Yamin.

With such a powerful lineup, the drama world is about to get more thrilling, emotional, and larger-than-life in the coming months!