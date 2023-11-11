List of top 9 films sold to OTT platforms for HUGE amount

Mumbai: OTT platforms have changed the world as most of the people nowadays prefer to watch the movies at their own comfort zone rather than booking tickets and visiting theaters. There are several movies who have earned a lot from the OTT platforms and are signing the deals with various OTT giants prior to the release or production work.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the 10 most expensive OTT deals of new movies.

Jawan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ was reportedly sold to OTT giant Netflix for Rs 250 crores. The movie collected Rs 1,138 crore globally.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Prabhas’ Salaar is one of the yet to be released movies which is making the waves. As per reports, the film has been sold to Netflix before its release for Rs 162 crores.

Jailer

Megastar Rajinikanth is one of the most loved actors of Indian cinema. The actor’s blockbuster movie ‘Jailer’ was sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘RARKPK’ was sold to Netflix at Rs 60-70 crores, as per reports. The film revolves around the flamboyant Punjabi ‘Rocky’ and intellectual Bengali journalist ‘Rani’ who fell in love with each other.

Pathaan

SRK’s blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’ was sold to Prime Video for Rs 100 crores. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead and Salman Khan in the cameo role.

KGF 2

Yash starrer KGF 2 was reportedly sold to Prime Video for Rs 320 crores. The movie is directed by Prashant Neel and was released on 14th of April.

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s ‘Laxmii’ was sold for Rs 125 crores to Hotstar. The movie is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Playing the role of an IAF Squadron leader in the film, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj:The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie was released on 13th of August in 2021. It was later sold to Hotstar at Rs 110 crores.

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is the sequel of 1991 film ‘Sadak’. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. As per reports the movie was sold to Hotstar at Rs 70 crores.