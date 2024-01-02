List of top 9 upcoming Bollywood movies of 2024

Mumbai: As the curtains fell on 2023, Bollywood emerged victorious both commercially and artistically. The box office witnessed numerous blockbusters that not only shattered records but also brought diverse and compelling stories to the forefront. Cinephiles were treated to a plethora of cinematic experiences, from heartwarming dramas to high-octane action thrillers. The industry’s resilience and creativity paved the way for an exciting year in cinema, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the cinematic treasures that 2024 holds in store.

Most Awaited Bollywood Films of 2024

1. Fighter

The year kicks off with the much-anticipated release of ‘Fighter,’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for hits like ‘Bang Bang!,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Pathaan,’ the film revolves around the lives of airforce pilots, promising a thrilling tale with plenty of aerial action. Scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25, it’s poised to be the first major cinematic offering of the year.

2. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Director Dibakar Banerjee is set to captivate audiences with the sequel to his 2010 sleeper hit, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha.’ This highly anticipated installment explores the impact of social media on contemporary society, promising a sinister twist on various platforms. ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is set to hit theaters on February 16.

3. Metro…In Dino

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ boasts an ensemble cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Scheduled for release on March 29, the film’s plot is shrouded in mystery, adding to the anticipation surrounding this project.

4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ returns with a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. This action-packed remake is set to grace theaters on Eid 2024.

5. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn makes a comeback with ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,’ directed by Neeraj Pandey. Co-starring Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari, the musical journey spanning two decades, from 2002 to 2023, is set to release on April 26.

6. Chandu Champion

Kabir Khan, known for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ brings ‘Chandu Champion,’ a sports-centric film based on a true story. Commencing its journey with a mahurat shot in London, the film is slated for release on June 14, 2024.

7. Stree 2

The highly awaited sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy, ‘Stree 2,’ promises more thrills and laughs with its ensemble cast featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Audiences can brace themselves for scares and entertainment on August 30.

8. Jigra

Alia Bhatt takes on the lead in ‘Jigra,’ a Vasan Bala directorial she has also produced. With the plot under wraps, the film is scheduled for release on September 27.

9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan returns in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ reprising his role as Rooh baba. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film aims to replicate the success of its predecessor and is set to hit theaters on November 1.

As we embark on a new year, Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await the release of these films, each promising to offer a unique and captivating cinematic experience. With a mix of genres and talented filmmakers at the helm, 2024 seems poised to be another remarkable year for Bollywood.

The are also a few popular web series that are set to rock the OTT platforms in 2024. The most awaited among them are ‘The Legend of Hanuman S3, Indian Police Force and Karmma Calling.