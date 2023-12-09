List of top actors of ‘The Archies’ and their educational qualification

Mumbai: The Archies is the most talked Netflix film currently as it marks the much-hyped debut of various popular star kids like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India on 22nd of November earlier.

The Archies was finally released on Netflix on 7th of December and received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is a musical drama. The film star cast is fresh and fans want to know more about them. In this write-up , we will tell you about the educational qualifications of the lead actors of the film.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan (Instagram)

In the newest teenage musical drama on Netflix, Suhana Khan portrays the character of Veronica. She attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School before earning her diploma from Ardingly College in London. She enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York after graduating to study drama and acting. She is the daughter of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda just made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. He graduated from Sevenoaks School in London before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He is the son of business mogul Nikhil Nanda and actress Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Kushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor. Prior to making her acting debut in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, the 23-year-old actress studied at the New York Film Academy. Khushi Kapoor, who plays Betty in The Archies, graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani School in 2000.

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja appeared in a number of projects before working on The Archies, including Super 30, Sarzameen, Bard of Blood, and State of Siege: Temple Attack. He graduated from the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He was born in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and before migrating to Mumbai, he attended Carmel Junior School in Jharkhand.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina, who plays Reggie Mantle in ‘The Archies’ attended Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee School. He graduated from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Studies (NMIMS) with a degree in higher education.

Aditi Saigal aka Dot

A multi-talented actress with a degree in creative writing and music, Aditi Saigal is also known by her stage name Dot. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bangor University in Wales. She is the daughter of Amit Saigal, a late Indian musician. Aditi plays Ethel Muggs in Netflix’s recently released musical drama ‘The Archies’.

Yuvraj Menda

Yuvraj Menda plays Dilton Doiley, a nerd, in The Archies. He became well-known as a fashion influencer when a video of him dancing to Beyonce’s “Freakum Dress” with Taneesho went viral on Instagram. Before making his acting debut, he too completed his graduation from a reputable college.