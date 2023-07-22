List of TOP Bollywood actors who never worked with each other

Mumbai: Some on-screen relationships last a lifetime, while others loathe one another. Bollywood actors often like working with their co-stars. While some stars have become synonymous with each other through their numerous joint ventures, there exists a remarkable group of talented actors who, surprisingly, have never collaborated on a cinematic project. In this list, we will look at the top ten Bollywood actors who’ve never worked with each other.

Bollywood actors who never paired up on the Big screen

1. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

The duo, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, from the YRF’s spy universe have never worked on a film together. However, there are reports that the YRF girls would work together on a female-centric spy flick.

2. SRK and Ajay Devgn

Shahrukh Khan, who has worked with Ajay’s wife Kajol in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G, and DDLJ, has never actually worked with Ajay Devgn. The reasons are unknown.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Maybe it’s because of the frigid vibes, or maybe it’s because of the actress’s charges, but the pair have never worked on a project together.

4. Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan

The actress declared her desire to collaborate with Salman Khan many years ago. But it still hasn’t been met. In fact, the potential pairing of these two iconic stars has become one of the most-awaited moments in the industry, as audiences eagerly yearn to witness the magic they could create together on the silver screen.

5. Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s most successful and bankable performers. He makes one film every year or two and pours his heart and soul into it. Except for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he has worked with practically every A-list heroine from the 1990s.

6. Aamir Khan and Sridevi

Aamir Khan, a well-known perfectionist in the industry, has collaborated with a number of females over his career. However, he has never been paired with the late Sridevi.

7. Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukherjee

Bollywood’s Khiladi and Aamir’s Khandala Girl have both done critically acclaimed films, but they have never collaborated.

8. Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit

The late Sridevi was inevitably one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry and was an institution in herself. However, she also had an equally distinguished contemporary in Madhuri Dixit. The duo who have danced to several songs from their film together reportedly never collaborated on a film.

9. Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut

Surprisingly, Akshay has never been cast alongside the Manikarnika heroine in his career.

10. Kangana Ranaut and SRK

Kangana Ranaut has never been cast alongside King Khan in her career.