List of top ten most liveable cities in the world

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a research and analysis division of The Economist Group, a leading source of international business and world affairs information, has released a list of the top 10 most liveable cities in the world.

The group’s Global Liveability Index 2024 ranked the cities based on stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education, and infrastructure.

Vienna tops list of top 10 most liveable cities in the world

Vienna, the capital city of Austria, topped the list with an index value of 98.4. It is the third year in a row that the city has been named the world’s most liveable city.

Though the city received a perfect score of 100 in terms of stability, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, it can improve in the culture and environment criteria.

Following is the list of the top 10 most livable cities in the world:

Vienna Copenhagen Zurich Melbourne Calgary Geneva Sydney Vancouver Osaka Auckland

Also Read Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by income of lower middle class

Stability dipped

Among the five categories for the index, stability declined due to protests in Western European cities and the Israel-Hamas war.

Due to the lack of stability in Syria following years of civil war, Damascus continues to be the least liveable of the 173 cities in the survey.

Despite stability and infrastructure issues in many cities, EIU’s Liveability Index has risen fractionally over the past year due to improvements in healthcare and education in several cities in developing markets.

According to the report, an acute housing crisis has pulled down the infrastructure scores of top-ranked cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, and Vancouver.