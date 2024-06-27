Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by income of lower middle class

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to top the list of cities in India by the average monthly income of the lower middle class.

In the current year, the average monthly income of lower middle class individuals in the city has increased by over 4.7 percent compared to last year.

Pune ranks second

According to “The Great Indian Wallet” study by Home Credit, a consumer finance provider, Pune ranked second on the list.

Currently, the average monthly income of lower middle class residents in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000, whereas in Pune, it is Rs 39,000.

Following is the list of Indian cities, including Hyderabad, based on average monthly income:

Cities 2023 (income in Rs thousand) 2024 (income in Rs thousand) Hyderabad 42 44 Pune 35 39 Bangalore 35 38 Dehradun 31 37 Jaipur 31 34 Mumbai 32 33 Ahmedabad 32 33 Chennai 29 32 Kolkata 29 32 Delhi NCR 30 32 Patna 29 31 Bhopal 28 30 Chandigarh 29 30 Ludhiana 24 30 Ranchi 26 29 Lucknow 25 29 Kochi 26 29 Average monthly income (Source: The Great Indian Wallet)

Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by fixed expenses

In terms of fixed expenses too, Hyderabad topped the list, with the average monthly expenses of residents reaching Rs 24,000, up from Rs 19,000.

The fixed expenses include rent or mortgage payments, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and education.

Following is the list of Indian cities by fixed monthly expenses:

Cities 2023 (fixed monthly in Rs thousand) 2024 (fixed monthly in Rs thousand) Hyderabad 19 24 Pune 17 21 Bangalore 17 22 Dehradun 15 21 Jaipur 16 20 Mumbai 20 20 Ahmedabad 17 18 Chennai 15 14 Kolkata 17 19 Delhi NCR 17 19 Patna 15 19 Bhopal 16 18 Chandigarh 19 19 Ludhiana 14 17 Ranchi 15 17 Lucknow 14 18 Kochi 11 12 Fixed expenses (Source: The Great Indian Wallet)

Among the fixed expenses, 50 percent of the monthly budget goes towards food and lodging. Education, which has become more expensive, takes up 15 percent of the wallet share.