Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by income of lower middle class

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to top the list of cities in India by the average monthly income of the lower middle class.
In the current year, the average monthly income of lower middle class individuals in the city has increased by over 4.7 percent compared to last year.
Pune ranks second
According to “The Great Indian Wallet” study by Home Credit, a consumer finance provider, Pune ranked second on the list.
Currently, the average monthly income of lower middle class residents in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000, whereas in Pune, it is Rs 39,000.
Following is the list of Indian cities, including Hyderabad, based on average monthly income:
|Cities
|2023 (income in Rs thousand)
|2024 (income in Rs thousand)
|Hyderabad
|42
|44
|Pune
|35
|39
|Bangalore
|35
|38
|Dehradun
|31
|37
|Jaipur
|31
|34
|Mumbai
|32
|33
|Ahmedabad
|32
|33
|Chennai
|29
|32
|Kolkata
|29
|32
|Delhi NCR
|30
|32
|Patna
|29
|31
|Bhopal
|28
|30
|Chandigarh
|29
|30
|Ludhiana
|24
|30
|Ranchi
|26
|29
|Lucknow
|25
|29
|Kochi
|26
|29
Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by fixed expenses
In terms of fixed expenses too, Hyderabad topped the list, with the average monthly expenses of residents reaching Rs 24,000, up from Rs 19,000.
The fixed expenses include rent or mortgage payments, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and education.
Following is the list of Indian cities by fixed monthly expenses:
|Cities
|2023 (fixed monthly in Rs thousand)
|2024 (fixed monthly in Rs thousand)
|Hyderabad
|19
|24
|Pune
|17
|21
|Bangalore
|17
|22
|Dehradun
|15
|21
|Jaipur
|16
|20
|Mumbai
|20
|20
|Ahmedabad
|17
|18
|Chennai
|15
|14
|Kolkata
|17
|19
|Delhi NCR
|17
|19
|Patna
|15
|19
|Bhopal
|16
|18
|Chandigarh
|19
|19
|Ludhiana
|14
|17
|Ranchi
|15
|17
|Lucknow
|14
|18
|Kochi
|11
|12
Among the fixed expenses, 50 percent of the monthly budget goes towards food and lodging. Education, which has become more expensive, takes up 15 percent of the wallet share.