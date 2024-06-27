Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by income of lower middle class

Currently, the average monthly income of lower middle class residents in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000.

Published: 27th June 2024 12:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to top the list of cities in India by the average monthly income of the lower middle class.

In the current year, the average monthly income of lower middle class individuals in the city has increased by over 4.7 percent compared to last year.

Pune ranks second

According to “The Great Indian Wallet” study by Home Credit, a consumer finance provider, Pune ranked second on the list.

Currently, the average monthly income of lower middle class residents in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000, whereas in Pune, it is Rs 39,000.

Following is the list of Indian cities, including Hyderabad, based on average monthly income:

Cities2023 (income in Rs thousand)2024 (income in Rs thousand)
Hyderabad4244
Pune3539
Bangalore3538
Dehradun3137
Jaipur3134
Mumbai3233
Ahmedabad3233
Chennai2932
Kolkata2932
Delhi NCR3032
Patna2931
Bhopal2830
Chandigarh2930
Ludhiana2430
Ranchi2629
Lucknow2529
Kochi2629
Average monthly income (Source: The Great Indian Wallet)
Hyderabad tops list of cities in India by fixed expenses

In terms of fixed expenses too, Hyderabad topped the list, with the average monthly expenses of residents reaching Rs 24,000, up from Rs 19,000.

The fixed expenses include rent or mortgage payments, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and education.

Following is the list of Indian cities by fixed monthly expenses:

Cities2023 (fixed monthly in Rs thousand)2024 (fixed monthly in Rs thousand)
Hyderabad1924
Pune1721
Bangalore1722
Dehradun1521
Jaipur1620
Mumbai2020
Ahmedabad1718
Chennai1514
Kolkata1719
Delhi NCR1719
Patna1519
Bhopal1618
Chandigarh1919
Ludhiana1417
Ranchi1517
Lucknow1418
Kochi1112
Fixed expenses (Source: The Great Indian Wallet)

Among the fixed expenses, 50 percent of the monthly budget goes towards food and lodging. Education, which has become more expensive, takes up 15 percent of the wallet share.

