Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in the Old City of Hyderabad, a man driving a car with a fake police siren received lathi blows.

The incident occurred near Golconda when the police were checking vehicles.

As per reports, the man reportedly tried to avoid the check by using a fake police siren.

The police not only caught him but also gave lathi blows to the man on the road. However, no suspicious objects were found upon a thorough check of the car.