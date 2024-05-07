List of upcoming movies of Vijay Devarakonda, surpises in store

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to celebrate his birthday on May 9, and fans have reason to be excited! Despite the recent setback of ‘The Film Star’, Vijay is expected to unveil three promising projects on this special occasion. Let’s dive into the details of these announcements of his upcoming movies.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Movies

Rahul Sankrityan and Mythri Movie Makers Film

Vijay Deverakonda has signed up for a film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for his work in “Taxiwaala” and “Shyam Singha Roy.” The official announcement about this project will be made on May 9th. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film. Fans can anticipate an intriguing period action drama set in the Rayalaseema region.

Ravi Kiran Kola and Dil Raju Collaboration

Another exciting project features Vijay Deverakonda in a rural entertainer packed with action. Ravi Kiran Kola is directing this film, and Dil Raju is producing it. The title considered for this movie is “Rowdy Janardhan,” and the makers will officially announce it on May 9th. Filming for this project is scheduled to begin later this year.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film #VD12

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for an action-packed film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The makers will reveal the title of this film on May 9th. Sithara Entertainment is producing it. Fans can expect an exciting update related to this project during the birthday celebrations.