List of world’s top 10 countries by GDP after drop in Japan’s ranking

Japan has slipped from the third to the fourth position in the list of top 10 countries by GDP.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the current GDP of Japan stands at USD 4.29 trillion.

List of top 10 countries by GDP

The list is led by the United States, with a GDP of USD 27.97 trillion. India, with a GDP of USD 4.11 trillion according to the IMF, holds the fifth position.

Following are the top 10 countries by GDP, as per the IMF

Country name GDP (in USD) United States 27.97 thousand billion China 18.56 thousand billion Germany 4.7 thousand billion Japan 4.29 thousand billion India 4.11 thousand billion United Kingdom 3.59 thousand billion France 3.18 thousand billion Italy 2.28 thousand billion Brazil 2.27 thousand billion Canada 2.24 thousand billion Source: IMF

India’s GDP per capita

Despite India’s substantial GDP, its GDP per capita remains relatively low at USD 2.85 thousand.

As the banking giant Goldman Sachs has predicted that India will become the second-largest economy in the world, surpassing the United States by 2075, GDP per capita is also expected to increase in the coming years.