Little boys return lost phone, win hearts of Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, four boys returned a lost phone to the Hyderabad police on October 29, which finally reached its rightful owner on Thursday, November 6.

The police have praised the boys’ sincerity, saying, ‘values start young and shine forever.’

The Hyderabad police’s X handle also posted about the incident and praises for the boys came pouring in. “They deserve special applause from school and society…request policemen to issue an appreciation certificate.” said one comment, while others appreciated their parents for their upbringing.

Big salute to the little champs who found a mobile phone on the road and handed it over honestly

Your sincere act reminds that values start young and shine forever @shomarredpally pic.twitter.com/ANkV3KhTFN — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 6, 2025

In the bleak circumstances of present-day society, such incidents serve as a beacon of hope and restore faith in humanity.