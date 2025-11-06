Little boys return lost phone, win hearts of Hyderabad police

The police have praised the boys' sincerity, saying 'values start young and shine forever'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 6th November 2025 7:43 pm IST
Boys return lost phone to police in Hyderabad
Boys return lost phone to police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, four boys returned a lost phone to the Hyderabad police on October 29, which finally reached its rightful owner on Thursday, November 6.

The police have praised the boys’ sincerity, saying, ‘values start young and shine forever.’

The Hyderabad police’s X handle also posted about the incident and praises for the boys came pouring in. “They deserve special applause from school and society…request policemen to issue an appreciation certificate.” said one comment, while others appreciated their parents for their upbringing.

Memory Khan Seminar

In the bleak circumstances of present-day society, such incidents serve as a beacon of hope and restore faith in humanity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 6th November 2025 7:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button