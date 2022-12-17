Little Utopia, a must-visit farm to chill near Hyderabad

Hyderabad is surrounded by numerous romantic and family-friendly destinations where you can share joyous moments with your loved ones. You might have been to some of the best places and some may have been on your list.

But if you have not been to ‘Little Utopia’ then without thinking once just lace up your shoes and surprise your hangout partners by taking them to this new exciting farmhouse. The place will enrapture and fascinate you and your loved ones and you will be back with a lot of memories.

What Little Utopia offers

Located in Moinabad, LU offers you a lot of amenities where you can do various activities like yoga, bonfires, camping, etc,. The most fascinating thing to do here is watch movies or your favorite TV serial with your partners outdoors on a big screen.

Pools at the property give you a chance to relax and swim while feeling the rosy gentle breeze of flora around the farmhouse. Managers here are committed to providing full privacy to their guests. The property has the ability to host up to a dozen of people at a time. Keeping pet lovers in mind, the property has been made pet-friendly so that you can come along with your pets.

Naga Babu’s take on farm

Several T-town celebrities are also regularly visiting the place just to enjoy their short vacations. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s brother and Tollywood producer Naga Babu after visiting the place got so impressed that he admired the farmhouse on his Instagram handle calling it a ‘paradise’. Sharing pictures from the venue he wrote, “The Little Utopia stood up to its name A Glimpse of Paradise The Ambience & The Environment is a Kick Starter for many Beautiful conversations to unwind from the city lights & noisy life. Thank You for the warm hospitality and everlasting memories…”

If you want to experience glimpses of heaven then book your place today. Another plus point here is, you are free whether you want to book a single cabin or the whole property to spend quality time here. The farmhouse is around 20 km away from Sun City, Hyderabad. Just take your route and create memories here.