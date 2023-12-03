LIVE: Battle between Congress, BJP begin in Chhattisgarh

In what seems to be a countdown for a semi-final showdown for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, counting began in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan – on December 3. Barring Chhattisgarh and Telangana, all states experienced an increase in voter turnout when compared to the 2018 assembly elections.

Voting in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases – November 7 and November 17 – with 78% and 75.88% voter turnout respectively.

The battle is between Raman Singh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bhupesh Bhagel’s Congress party. Previously, the BJP has formed government in the state for three consecutive years which was broken in 2018 when the Congress-led Bhupesh Bhagel government defeated the saffron party. Today’s results are being considered as a litmus test for Bhagel, whether he will repeat his win or not.

The 201 polling booths in Raipur North assembly constituency created history when it was manned by an all-woman. Around 1,046 women officials efficiently managed the job. in Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency, 11 booths were strategically set up by the EC in remote areas with fewer than 100 voters in Korea district.

The ST-reserved Bijapur seat marked the lowest voter turnout with only 48.37%. This represents a slight decrease from the 2018 turnout of 48.94%, which had already set the state’s previous record for the lowest participation.

Parties Total Assembly seats Leading Win/Loss Congress 90 44q BJP 90 45 Others 90 1

December 3, 9:23am: Counting underway in Ambikapur. Deputy CM and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo is the ruling party’s nominee for the seat. Close fight expected between Congress and BJP

December 3, 8:00 am: CM Bhupesh Baghel's message as counting begins