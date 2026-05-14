Live bullets found near Kolar-Tamil Nadu border; police seize 214 rounds

Kolar: A large cache of bullets discovered near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Kolar district has triggered serious security concerns among residents and law enforcement agencies. Police have seized a total of 214 bullets, including 135 live rounds, from the Dasaramalla bridge area in Bangarapet taluk.

According to police sources, the bullets were found abandoned near the border area by unidentified persons. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the ammunition was manufactured in Maharashtra in 1969 and belongs to the 7.6 mm category generally used in SLR (Self-Loading Rifle) and machine guns.

Officials from the Kamasamudra police station rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals. During inspection, police found that out of the 214 bullets recovered, 135 were live bullets while the remaining rounds were either empty shells or suspected dummy ammunition.

The recovery of such a huge quantity of ammunition in a sensitive border region has raised multiple questions regarding its origin and intended use. Police suspect the bullets may have been dumped at the location several months ago. Investigators are also examining whether the ammunition was part of old unused stock, misfired rounds, or illegally transported material.

Authorities stated that forensic and ballistic examinations will be conducted to determine whether the bullets are still operational and whether they were linked to any criminal or extremist activity. The fact that the ammunition is believed to be decades old has added another layer of mystery to the case.

Local residents expressed concern after news of the seizure spread across nearby villages. Many questioned how such a large quantity of ammunition could remain unnoticed for a long period in a public area close to the inter-state border.

Police officials have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to identify the persons responsible for abandoning the bullets. CCTV footage from nearby routes and transportation records are also being examined as part of the probe.

Security agencies are treating the matter seriously given the sensitive nature of the recovery. Investigators are exploring whether the bullets were being transported illegally, hidden for future use, or discarded to avoid detection.