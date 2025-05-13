Live cartridges found at Suryapet DSP’s house, case booked

Hyderabad: A case was booked against DSP Suryapet, K Parthasarathi at Hayathnagar police station after live cartridges were found at his house at Dattatreya Nagar in Hayathnagar during ACB searches on Tuesday, May 13.

The DSP, along with Suryapet 2 town inspector, P Veera Raghavulu, were caught by the ACB when they demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh and accepted Rs 16 lakh from a diagnostic centre owner.

On Tuesday, a day after he was arrested in connection with a bribe case, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the house of the DSP at Hayathnagar. The ACB officials found 21 live rounds, 69 empty cartridges and a cartridge stand during searches.

Soon, the ACB Inspector Ch Murali Mohan lodged a complaint with the Hayathnagar police. The ACB Inspector said that 21 live rounds, 69 empty cartridges and one cartridge stand were found in DSP’s house.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 25 (1A) (1AA) read with seven of the Arms Act-1959, according to Hayathnagar inspector P Nagaraju Goud.