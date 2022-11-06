Munugode LIVE: TRS leads BJP by 613 votes after 4 rounds of counting

The counting of votes for Munugode assembly seats began at 8 am today. The counting of votes in the by-elections to the six other Assembly constituencies spread across various will also be held on Sunday.

In the Assembly bypolls held across six states, the Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout, as per Election Commission trends.

Live updates

10:35 am: After four rounds of counting, TRS leads by 613 votes. A close fight continues between candidates of TRS and BJP.

10:10 am: In the third round of counting, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy leads

9:30 am: BJP candidate leads in the second round of counting

9 am: TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy leads after the first round of counting

8 am: The counting of votes begins

Munugode exit polls

Earlier, all exit polls predicted that TRS will win the seat with over 40 percent votes. The polls also predicted that BJP and Congress will be in second and third position respectively.

SAS Group, HMR, Third Vision Research and Services, and Trishul Consulting Services have predicted that BJP and Congress will be confined to second and third positions respectively.

There are a total of 47 candidates in the fray but the main contest is among three major players, TRS, BJP and Congress.

The by-poll was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August.

Reddy is now contesting on the BJP ticket.

The TRS has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018.

Congress leader has fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.

Why is Munugode bypoll considered crucial?

The Munugode byelection has assumed significance as its outcome would give an edge to the winner ahead of next year’s legislative assembly elections.

During the poll campaign, leaders from three parties, TRS, BJP, and Congress were seen leveling allegations against each other.

Political parties left no stone unturned to win the seat. They were even seen promising gold to voters.