Live: KCR participates in Yadadri Temple Maha Kumbha Samprokshana

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 28th March 2022 10:19 am IST
Yadadri Temple
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is participating in Yadadri Temple Maha Kumbha Samprokshana. The temple is located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Earlier, officials have made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’.

Heavy police deployment

Heavy police deployment is witnessed from Yadadri town to the hill shrine.

The authorities have made the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive today.

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill.

The district also has the Bhongir fort, which many heritage enthusiasts and rock climbers visit over the weekend.

