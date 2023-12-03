LIVE: Early trends in Rajasthan give Congress lead over BJP

The fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 women in Rajasthan as the counting of votes begins in four of five states that went to polls in November.

The five-year tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on 14 January 2024. Voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 in single-phased elections. The Election Commission of India has postponed the polls in one remaining seat after the death of an Independent candidate in the Karanpur constituency passed away.

The Indian National Congress emerged victorious in the Rajasthan Assembly elections held in 2018, securing 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot was appointed as the chief minister of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats.

Currently, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is governed by the INC, Rashtriya Lok Dal, and independent candidates, while the BJP, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Tribal Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) serve as the opposition. The INC holds 108 seats, while the BJP has 70 seats.

Exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly elections suggest that the BJP and the Congress will be neck to neck in the battle for power in the state.

Aside from the Congress and BJP, the RLP is a significant party in the state that has fielded 78 candidates.

Sardarpura has been a significant constituency in Rajasthan with CM Ashok Gehlot winning the seat since 1998. BJP candidate and former CM Vasundhara Raje contested from Jhalarapatan, a seat she has held since 2003.

Rajasthan’s state assembly polls held on 25 November 2023 witnessed a voter turnout of 75.45%, marginally higher than the previous 2018 elections, with women turning out in greater numbers than men. The fate of the two parties will tell people what to expect in the General Elections scheduled for early 2024.

PARTIES Total Seats Contested Leading Win/Loss BJP 199 102 TBA Congress 199 80 TBA Others 199 17 TBA

LIVE updates:

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins in all four states.

8:14 am: BJP leads in Rajasthan in 50 seats. Vasundhara Raje and Harlal Saharan leads in Churu and Jhalrapatan.

8:20 am: BJP’s Siddhi Kumari leads in Bikaner East. Ashok Gehlot leads in Sardarpura.

#WATCH | Counting of votes begins, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "The results will be better than our hopes and expectations. We are retaining power in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. We will reclaim power in Madhya Pradesh and claim power in Telangana." pic.twitter.com/nRXevzQcdp — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

8:29 am: BJP leading in early trends of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

8:30 am: Congress leading in 2 seats of Chittorgarh.

#WATCH | On poll results day, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi says, "The public has blessed BJP with complete majority. Misgovernance and injustice will lose; Good governance and justice will prevail." pic.twitter.com/KiLVJ4pXtf — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "The bad governance will end in Rajasthan, and the BJP will form the government with a clear majority," says BJP leader Upendra Yadav.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI #RajasthanElections2023 pic.twitter.com/fSvhF4BJ48 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2023

8:46 am: Rajasthan’s Sikar Congress leads in two seats.

ECI’s early trends in Rajasthan

9:06 am: The Election Commission of India’s 9:00 am update gives Congres the lead in 8 of 199 seats in the state. Whereas BJP leads in 6.

9:13 am: The BSP, RLD, RLTP all lead in 1 seat each.