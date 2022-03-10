Live: Results of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur

Dehradun: The counting of votes for the recently held elections began in Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand at 8 am on Thursday.
Goa poll results
|Parties
|Lead+Win
|BJP
|20
|Congress
|12
|AAP
|1
|MAG
|0
|Others
|7
Uttarakhand poll results
|Parties
|Lead+Win
|BJP
|46
|Congress
|21
|AAP
|0
|Others
|3
Manipur poll results
|Parties
|Lead+Win
|BJP
|24
|Congress
|12
|NPP
|11
|Others
|13
In Uttarakhand, the exit polls predicted a close race. Many of them gave an edge to the BJP to form the government.
The BJP has been predicted to win in Manipur whereas, in Goa, there is a close contest with the Congress.