Live: Results of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur

Dehradun: The counting of votes for the recently held elections began in Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand at 8 am on Thursday.

Goa poll results

Parties Lead+Win BJP 20 Congress 12 AAP 1 MAG 0 Others 7

Uttarakhand poll results

Parties Lead+Win BJP 46 Congress 21 AAP 0 Others 3

Manipur poll results

Parties Lead+Win BJP 24 Congress 12 NPP 11 Others 13

In Uttarakhand, the exit polls predicted a close race. Many of them gave an edge to the BJP to form the government.

The BJP has been predicted to win in Manipur whereas, in Goa, there is a close contest with the Congress.