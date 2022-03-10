Live: Results of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 10th March 2022 10:19 am IST
Assembly elections
Results of Assembly elections

Dehradun: The counting of votes for the recently held elections began in Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand at 8 am on Thursday.

Goa poll results

PartiesLead+Win
BJP20
Congress12
AAP1
MAG0
Others7

Uttarakhand poll results

PartiesLead+Win
BJP 46
Congress21
AAP0
Others3

Manipur poll results

PartiesLead+Win
BJP24
Congress12
NPP11
Others13

In Uttarakhand, the exit polls predicted a close race. Many of them gave an edge to the BJP to form the government.

The BJP has been predicted to win in Manipur whereas, in Goa, there is a close contest with the Congress.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button