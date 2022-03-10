Live: Punjab Assembly election results

Amritsar: The counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab commenced in the state on Thursday.

Parties Lead+Win AAP 85 INC 17 SAD 10 BJP 4 Others 1

Live updates

“Had been saying from day 1 that AAP will form govt with absolute majority…Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP’s principal challenger, AAP will be Congress’ replacement,” says Raghav Chadha to ANI.

Activists and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party already begin their celebrations

The Aam Aadmi Party continues its strong game. The party is leading in 85 out of 117 seats

10:08 am: Incumbent CM Channi continues to trail from both seats in Punjab

10:00 am: As per early trends, AAP sweeps in Punjab

09:10 am: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at gurdwara

08:45 am: Captain Amarinder Singh is leading in Patiala constituency

08:30 am: AAP takes an early lead

08:00 am: Counting begins

AAP confident of victory

Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency. The party changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off its alliance with BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the assembly elections.

It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. BJP leaders have talked of putting up a strong performance in the polls.

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann exuded confidence of the party’s victory on Wednesday. If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party’s maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Exit polls

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the majority mark is 59. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party’s victory varying across various surveys.