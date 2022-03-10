Live: UP Assembly election results

Lucknow: The much-awaited results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be declared today. The counting of votes which started at 8 a.m. will continue till its completion.

The state has witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.

Alliance Lead+Win BJP+ 236 SP+ 108 BSP 7 Congress 7 Others 6

10:05 am: In Rampur assembly constituency, Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan is leading

09:45 am: In early trends, BJP crosses majority mark in UP

09:30 am: In early trends, BJP moving closer to majority mark in UP

09:00 am: Congress UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu is trailing

08:54 am: Both Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath leading in their constituencies.

08:35 am: Om Prakash Rajbhar trailing.

08:30 am: BJP takes an early lead.

08:00 am: Counting began.

What exit polls say?

In 2017 assembly polls, BJP along with its alliance partners garnered 325 seats. Apna Dal and OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) were part of the BJP+ alliance. BJP alone had won 312 seats whereas Apna Dal got nine and SBSP bagged four seats.

SP, which held the government then, reduced to 47 seats. Notably, SP and Congress contested the 2017 elections together and Congress could only manage to get seven seats. Further, BSP had bagged just 19 seats in that election while RLD won just one seat.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party’s tally would be less than that in 2017 elections.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.