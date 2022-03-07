LIVE Telangana Budget 2022: 100 Cr allocated for state’s first university for women

1:31 pm: The Telangana government has mentioned 125 feet Dr Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar.

1:27 pm: The budget also proposed an insurance scheme for all handloom and power loom workers just as Rythu Bhima with the sum of Rs5 lakhs for the next financial year.

1:11 pm: Rs 100 crores has been proposed towards developing the state’s first university for women. “Women have to be in the forefront of higher education too,” says the finance minister.

1:10 pm: Finance minister announced that the KCR Nutrition Kits will be allotted to 1.25 lakh malnourished/undernourished pregnant women and lactating mothers every year in Adilabad, Kumran Bheem, Bhadradri, Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Gadwal, and Kurnool districts.

12:58 pm: The Telangana government has allocated Rs 2,750 crores to Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

12:57 pm: After the successful 2BHK scheme, the Telangana government has announced that 4 lakh beneficiaries to be given 3 lakh each for constructing a 2-BHK house on their plot. This will benefit 3000 beneficiaries in each assembly segment.

12:54 pm: On metro rail to Old City, the Telangana government repeated that steps are being taken to extend the last 5.5 km stretch. The government further mentioned that the delay is due to heritage buildings and places of worship.

12:47 pm: The Telangana government has spent Rs 50,448 crores on Rythu Bandhu, provided support to farmers, provided investment at Rs 10,000 per capita per year to about 63 lakh farmers, said Harish Rao.

12:38 pm: The implementation of a reduced age limit of 57 to the current 65 years of age for Asara pension will be executed from the next financial year. It was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The finance minister said that Rs 11,728 crores will be proposed for the scheme.

12:32 pm: The finance minister has said that he has increased the Arogyasri scheme from 2lakh to 5lakh. Arogyasri scheme is used for helping above poverty line families from high-end expensive health expenditure.

12:30 pm: Municipal corporations and municipalities will receive 60 new basti dawakhanas. Currently, 256 basti dawakhanas are functional. The finance minister said that a total of 350 dawakhanas to be functional in Hyderabad.

12:26 pm: Every district in Telangana, over the next two years, will receive a government medical college. The finance minister said that this year 8 new medical colleges in Asifabad, Bupalpally, Vikarabad, Sicilla, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar and Khammam would receive it. The state has 17 government medical colleges presently.

12:23 pm: Super specialty hospitals to come upon four sides of Hyderabad – Gachibowli, Erragadda, LB Nagar and Alwal- These hospitals in each location will have 1000 beds each. They will be collectively known as the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

12:13 pm: The finance minister Harish Rao stated that NITI Aayog has requested that an amount of Rs 24,205 crores be released for Mission Bhagirathi and Mission Kakatiya schemes. The minister said, “The central government has not even released 24 paise for it.”