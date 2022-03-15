LIVE updates: Karnataka HC upholds Hijab ban

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pronounced judgment on Hijab row. The court upheld Hijab ban and said that wearing of hijab is not essential religious practice.

Earlier, as a precautionary measure, security has been beefed up across the state. Holiday has been declared in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga for the schools and colleges on Monday.

Most of the districts have imposed prohibitory orders in the surrounding areas of the educational institutions. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders restricting protests, celebrations and gatherings in the entire city for seven days from Monday.

Live update:

Court observed that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms.

Karnataka High Court observed that wearing of Hijab is not essential religious practice of Islamic faith

Section 144 imposed in Uduppi and other districts of the state

Background of hijab row

The Hijab row, which started as a protest by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girl’s College, turned into a big crisis. The issue has become a matter of discussion at the international levels also.

The bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Jaiunnesa Mohiyuddin Khaji heard the matter on a daily basis.

The verdict is expected to leave a precedent in the country and have a serious impact.

With inputs from agencies