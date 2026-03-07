LIVE US-Israel attack on Iran Day 8: Dubai confirms minor incident after falling debris

The US–Israel war on Iran entered its eighth day on Saturday, March 7, anßd continues to intensify, with huge overnight explosions reported across several locations in Iran, including the capital Tehran. The Israeli military said it carried out “large-scale” strikes on Tehran, while also targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut.

US President Donald Trump reiterated that Washington would only accept Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, warning there would be no deal to end the war without it.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard continued intensive missile attacks on Israel, coinciding with rocket fire from Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were also targeted by fresh Iranian missile and drone attacks, most of which were intercepted with no casualties reported.

The Iranian Red Crescent said at least 1,332 people have been killed in Iran since the US-Israeli attacks began. Trump also announced an agreement with arms companies to increase the production of precision-guided munitions as the conflict continues to escalate.

Dubai reports ‘minor incident’ after debris falls from interception

10:48 am IST: Authorities in Dubai said a “minor incident” occurred after debris fell following an interception, according to the Dubai Media Office. Officials said the situation was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, adding that operations at Dubai International Airport were unaffected.

US plans ‘biggest bombing campaign’ against Iran tonight: Bessent

10:22 am IST: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington is preparing what he described as its “biggest bombing campaign” against Iran.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent said the strikes would target Iranian missile launchers and missile-production facilities, adding that US attacks are aimed at substantially degrading Tehran’s capabilities.

He also accused Iran of trying to create “economic chaos”, pointing to its influence over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Hezbollah says it clashed with Israeli troops after helicopter infiltration in Lebanon

9:45 pm IST: Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops after four Israeli military helicopters entered eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley near the town of Nabi Chit. Lebanese authorities said at least nine people were killed in Israeli air strikes in the area.

Oil surges as US-Israel-Iran conflict raises supply fears

9:38 am IST: Oil prices jumped sharply amid fears that the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran could disrupt global energy supplies.

Brent crude rose to about USD 92.69 a barrel, up 8.5 percent on the day and nearly 30 percent for the week. Traders are closely watching developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes, as Iran has repeatedly threatened to block traffic.

Sirens sound across southern Israel after fresh missile launches detected

9:25 am IST: The Israeli military said it detected new missile launches targeting Beersheba, the Gaza enclave and southern regions of Israel. Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, the southern Negev and large parts of southern Israel, warning residents to move to shelters as air defence systems responded to the incoming projectiles.

Missile intercepted over Jordan’s Aqaba

9:12 am IST: A missile was intercepted in the airspace above the Jordanian city of Aqaba. The city lies directly across from Eilat in southern Israel.

US may unsanction more Russian oil amid global supply gap: Bessent

9 am IST: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington may lift sanctions on additional Russian oil to address a temporary global supply gap.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Business, Bessent said the move is being considered to help stabilise global energy markets amid the ongoing turmoil in West Asia. He added that the United States had already granted India permission to purchase Russian oil to ease disruptions in global supply.

Trump considers deploying US ground forces to Iran: Report

8:41 am IST: US President Donald Trump has privately expressed interest in deploying US ground forces to Iran, according to a report by NBC News citing several sources.The report said Trump discussed the idea with White House aides and Republican officials while outlining his vision for Iran after the war, including possible cooperation with Washington on oil production. However, the discussions reportedly focused on a small contingent of US troops for specific strategic missions rather than a large-scale ground invasion, and no decision has been made so far.

Bahrain activates sirens, urges residents to seek shelter

8:30 am IST: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said warning sirens were activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Iran launches fresh wave of missiles towards Israel

8:16 am IST: Iran has launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel, according to the Iranian Fars news agency. The latest barrage comes amid continuing escalation in the conflict following ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Iran urges UN chief to remain neutral amid ‘Israeli-American aggression’

8:08 am IST: Iran’s Foreign Ministry called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to remain neutral, saying the country is facing “unjustified aggression from two nuclear states”.

The ministry criticised Guterres for focusing on the global economic impact of the conflict while, it said, hundreds of people have been killed in Iran in what it described as “Israeli-American crimes”. It added that the United Nations must fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities regarding what it called an “illegal war” against Iran.

India issues advisory for stranded tourists in Qatar

The embassy urged tourists and short-term visitors holding Hayya A1 visas to submit their details through an online form to help authorities determine the number of stranded Indian nationals who are not residents of Qatar.

Indian embassies issue safety alert for citizens in Qatar, Kuwait

7:50 am IST: The Indian Embassy in Doha said it has activated additional 24/7 helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals as the security situation in West Asia continues to deteriorate.

In a post on X, the embassy shared the following contact numbers: +974 55647502, +974 55362508, +974 55384683, and an email helpline. It also said the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) have set up helpdesks operating from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm to support the community.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait urged citizens to remain indoors and strictly follow instructions from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, especially if missiles or unidentified falling objects are observed.

US says it struck over 3,000 targets in first week of Iran war

7:35 am IST: The United States struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of the war with Iran, the US military said.

US Central Command said the targets included command-and-control centres, air defence systems, missile sites, as well as Iranian navy ships and submarines.

US likely to approve USD 151.8M ammunition sale to Israel

Qatar Airways announces special repatriation flights from Doha

7: 15 am IST: Qatar Airways said it will operate a series of special repatriation flights on March 7 after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority authorised a temporary safe operating corridor.

The flights will depart from Hamad International Airport in Doha to London, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Frankfurt. The airline said priority will be given to stranded passengers travelling with families, elderly travellers, and those with urgent medical or compassionate needs.

UK ready to support Saudi Arabia’s defence, Starmer says

Iran’s sole athlete to miss Winter Paralympics

6:55 am IST: The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Iran’s only athlete at the Winter Paralympics will not take part after being unable to travel due to the ongoing conflict.

Cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei, 23, was due to compete at the Games in Verona, Italy, but will miss the event after failing to reach the country. He had previously participated in the last two Winter Olympics and was scheduled to compete on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia intercepts four drones heading towards Shaybah oil field

6:48 am IST: The official spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defence said air defences intercepted and destroyed four drones in the Empty Quarter that were heading towards the Shaybah oil field in the southeast of the Kingdom.

Sirens activated in Bahrain amid regional tensions

6:40 am IST: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that warning sirens were activated in parts of the country as a precaution amid the ongoing regional escalation.

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile targeting Prince Sultan Air Base

6:30 am IST: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base, located southeast of Al-Kharj city, with no casualties reported.

Israel launches ‘broad-scale’ strikes on Tehran

6:05 am IST: Israel’s military said it has begun a “broad-scale wave of strikes” targeting sites in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The announcement came as Iran’s state broadcaster reported an explosion in the western part of the city.