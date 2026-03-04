LIVE US-Israel attack Iran Day 5: US Consulate in Dubai struck by drone

Explosions were heard in Iran’s capital city Tehran Wednesday, March 4, as its war with the US and Israel entered a fifth day following earlier strikes on an Iranian nuclear site and retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic across the Gulf region.

Iranian state television reported explosions around Tehran at dawn. Meanwhile, Israel said its air defences were activated due to incoming missile fire from Iran.

Five days into a war that US President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country.

11:10 am IST: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they have “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones AFP reported. US President Donald Trump had earlier said that the US Navy was ready to escort ships through the route.

11:00 am IST: Explosions also hit Lebanon, where Israel said it is retaliating against Hezbollah militants. Atleast 10 people have been killed in attacks on residential buildings in Baalbek, Aramoun and Sadiyath.

10:58 am IST: The US has said that it has struck nearly 2,000 targets across Iran since Saturday and has destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine.

10:10 am IST: The US Consulate in Dubai was reportedly struck by a drone on Tuesday, March 3, amid the US-Israel-Iran tensions. The fire was contained in a few hours and no injuries were reported from the incident, authorities confirmed.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.” the Dubai Media office stated in a post on X.

Wall Street Journal reported that drone had struck the parking lot of the Consulate, quoting a US official.

The United Arab Emirates‘ Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said they had detected 186 ballistic missiles and intercepted 172, while 13 were impacted in the sea and one impacted within state territory. Additionally, 8 cruise missiles were detected and intercepted.

Meanwhile, 755 of the 812 detected Unmanned Aerial Vehicles were intercepted and 57 impacted within the state territory.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh was also hit by two drones earlier on Tuesday, causing minor damage to the compound, Al Jazeera reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)