LIVE US-Israel attack Iran Day 7: Missiles intercepted in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar on alert

On the seventh day of the war on Iran on Friday, March 6, the United States (US) and Israel continued intensive attacks on Iranian targets, amid conflicting signals from Israel about the direction of the war in the coming days and Iranian assertions that it is prepared for a long-term conflict.

In retaliation, Iran launched fresh missile attacks on Israel and US bases in Gulf countries, with Israel intercepting incoming strikes. Israeli forces also hit Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, where at least eight people were killed.

The conflict has killed more than 1,230 people in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon and about a dozen in Israel, while six US troops have died. The fighting has rattled global markets, pushed oil prices higher and slowed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signalled interest in influencing Iran’s next leadership.

Indian Embassy in Doha to remain open for consular services

9:09 an IST: The Embassy of India in Doha said it will remain open on March 6 and 7, 2026, to provide consular services, particularly tatkal passport renewals, amid the current situation.

The embassy also said its 24×7 helpline numbers and email support are available to address queries from Indian nationals.

Saudi Arabia intercepts cruise missile over Al-Kharj

8:43 am IST: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said a cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed east of the central Al-Kharj governorate. The ministry did not provide further details.

Hezbollah warns Israelis near Lebanon border to evacuate

8:27 am IST: Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5km of the border between the two countries.

“The aggression of your army against Lebanese sovereignty… will not pass without a response,” the group said in a statement posted on Telegram early Friday.

Trump says he wants ‘competent leader’ in Iran

8:13 am IST: US President Donald Trump told NBC that he would like Iran to have a “competent leader” and said there are people he believes could do a good job leading the country.

Trump also said the United States has “enormous quantities of ammunition,” adding that the scale of US stockpiles is something many people have not realised.

UAE considering freezing billions in Iranian assets: Report

8:05 am IST: The United Arab Emirates is considering freezing billions of dollars in Iranian assets held in the country, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The move could target what the report described as Iran’s shadow financing networks, potentially limiting Tehran’s access to foreign currency and global trade. Emirati authorities are also weighing action against companies and currency exchanges used to move Iranian funds outside formal banking channels.

US issues 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to buy Russian oil

7:59 am IST:US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.

In a post on X, Bessent said the short-term measure is intended to keep oil flowing into global markets and would not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only covers oil already stranded at sea.

US says Iranian ‘drone carrier’ struck and set on fire

7:50 am IST: The US military said it struck an 5 vessel described as a “drone carrier”, which it said “is now on fire”.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that US forces targeted the ve1ssel as the joint US-Israeli military attack on Iran entered its seventh day.

CENTCOM described the drone carrier as “roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier”. The location of the strike was not specified. A video shared by CENTCOM showed the vessel engulfed in thick smoke after being hit.

U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

Qatar intercepts drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base

7:25 am IST: Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Doha.

Missiles seen over Jordan heading towards

7:12 am IST: An Al Jazeera correspondent reported spotting missiles in the skies over the Jordanian city of Aqaba, heading towards Israel.

Israel launches ‘broad-scale’ strikes on Tehran infrastructure

7:05 am IST: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has begun a “broad-scale wave of strikes” targeting key regime infrastructure in Tehran.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported that the sound of a fighter jet and an explosion was heard over the capital.

Air raid sirens sound across Kuwait as explosions reported

6:56 am IST: Air raid sirens have begun wailing across Kuwait, coinciding with the sound of powerful explosions reported in several areas, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar issues security alert as explosions reported in Doha

6:49 am IST: Qatari authorities have issued an alert warning that the security threat level has been elevated.

“Everyone is required to remain indoors, refrain from going out, and stay away from windows and exposed areas,” the alert said.

Residents in the capital, Doha, reported hearing explosions.

Saudi Arabia intercepts three ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base

6:42 am IST: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base, the kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said in a post on X early on Friday.

The air base, located south of Riyadh, has previously hosted US military aircraft and supports American air and missile defence operations in the region.

Kuwait air defences intercept missile after airspace breach

6:38 am IST: Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defences repelled a missile that had breached its airspace. The ministry added that debris from the intercepted missile caused only minor damage.

Etihad to resume limited flights to major cities

6:35 am IST: Etihad Airways said it will resume limited commercial flights between March 6 and 19 to and from Abu Dhabi, including routes to Cairo, Delhi, London, Frankfurt, New York, Paris, Moscow, Toronto and Zurich.

Etihad Airways lists destinations for limited flights from Abu Dhabi between March 6 and 19. Photo: Etihad/X

Trump offers immunity to IRGC commanders if they step down

6: 25 am IST: US President Donald Trump has called on Iranian diplomats at embassies worldwide to defect and seek asylum.

He also repeated his earlier offer to commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), saying they would receive complete immunity if they stepped down, but warning they would be killed if they refused.

Iranian attack targets three sites in Bahrain’s capital Manama

6:18 am IST: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said an Iranian attack targeted three separate locations in the capital, Manama.

According to official statements posted on X, the strikes hit two hotels and a residential building. Authorities said the attacks caused material damage but there were no reported casualties.

Civil Defence and police respond near residential towers in Manama after an Iranian attack. Photo: X

US says it struck 200 targets in Iran in 72 hours

6:12 am IST: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has struck around 200 targets in Iran over the past 72 hours. It added that B-2 bombers dropped bunker-buster bombs on underground missile launchers, while more than 30 Iranian vessels have been sunk so far.

Trump praises Israeli strikes, claims Iran’s air defences destroyed

6: 05 am IST: Speaking at the White House, US President Donald Trump thanked “wonderful Israeli partners” who he said were “demolishing the enemy ahead of schedule”.

He added that the US was destroying more of Iran’s missile and drone capabilities “every single hour”. Trump also claimed Iran now has “no air force, no air defence” and that its planes “are gone”, without providing evidence.