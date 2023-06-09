‘Living with uncle’, Mumbai murder victim informed orphanage

Saraswati Vaidya, the woman who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in Mumbai, told her orphanage that she was living with her uncle.

The 32-year-old woman grew up in an orphanage named Jankibai Apte Balikashram in Ahmednagar.

According to an NDTV report, Vaidya informed an orphanage worker that her uncle stayed in Mumbai and was an affluent clothes merchant. When she last visited the orphanage, she seemed unhappy, the worker added.

Vaidya had met Sane in 2014 and the couple started living together in 2016. They moved in together to the Mira Road flat where the alleged murder occurred, three days ago.

Reports divulge that after commiting the murder, the 56-year-old bought a tree cutter to chop the body into pieces, boiled them in a pressure cooker and attempted to dispose them in plastic bags. The police have since stated that 12-13 pieces of Vaidya’s body were discovered in the apartment.