Mumbai: Woman chopped into pieces; live-in-partner detained by police

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body, the police officials said.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple’s flat.

As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.

“Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

The DCP further said that further investigation into the case is underway.