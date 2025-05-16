Lizard found in Biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a lizard was found in a Biryani served at a restaurant in Hyderabad’s Ibrahimpatnam area on Thursday, May 15.

The incident occurred at the Mehfil Family restaurant, leading to a confrontation between a customer and the management.

The incident escalated, and a complaint was filed against the management. The customer, identified as Gujja Krishna Reddy from Sheriguda village, was dining at the Mehfil restaurant when he discovered the cooked lizard inside his biryani.

Disgusted over the issue, he immediately confronted the restaurant staff regarding the serious lapse in food hygiene.

Management’s shocking response

As Reddy complained regarding the lizard in the Biryani, the management gave a shocking reply saying, “It’s nicely fried, you can eat it.” Enraged over the reply, the customer decided to file a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police detained the restaurant manager for questioning and are investigating the matter. Health and food safety officials may also get involved to inspect the premises and verify hygiene standards.

Past incidents

There have been several incidents of Lizards being found in food items served by restaurants in Hyderabad in the past.

In December 2024, a restaurant in Hyderabad came under scrutiny by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a resident from DD Colony in Amberpet, who ordered chicken biryani through Zomato, allegedly found a lizard in the dish.

In December 2023, another case raising concerns about the unhygienic conditions of Hyderabad restaurants, at least eight people fell sick on Saturday after eating biryani, in which they alleged a lizard’s tail was found.

A social media user took to X to post about the incident. He stated that the biryani was ordered from Deccan Elite Restaurant, Rajendranagar. They noticed the tale of the lizard after eating the Biryani.