llegal LPG cylinder sales: Telangana govt warns of licence cancellation

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Stephen Raveendra issued a stern warning to Liquidified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder distributors against overcharging or deliberately delaying deliveries, saying if proven guilty, their licenses will be revoked and a criminal case will be initiated.

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At a review meeting with representatives from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and hotel associations, Commissioner Raveendra admitted there is a concerning rise in illegal supply and black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders and said that the department has a zero-tolerance policy.

Officials observed that while overall supply and dispatch of commercial LPG from depots have increased, delivery in certain sectors continues to lag. The Commissioner urged hotel managements, industrial representatives, and distributor networks to cooperate with authorities.