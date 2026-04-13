llegal LPG cylinder sales: Telangana govt warns of licence cancellation

Officials observed that while overall supply and dispatch of commercial LPG from depots have increased, delivery in certain sectors continues to lag.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2026 8:37 pm IST
Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Stephen Raveendra at the review meet

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Stephen Raveendra issued a stern warning to Liquidified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder distributors against overcharging or deliberately delaying deliveries, saying if proven guilty, their licenses will be revoked and a criminal case will be initiated.

At a review meeting with representatives from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and hotel associations, Commissioner Raveendra admitted there is a concerning rise in illegal supply and black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders and said that the department has a zero-tolerance policy.

Officials observed that while overall supply and dispatch of commercial LPG from depots have increased, delivery in certain sectors continues to lag. The Commissioner urged hotel managements, industrial representatives, and distributor networks to cooperate with authorities.

Subhan Bakery
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2026 8:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button