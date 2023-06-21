Lloyds Banking Group to setup technology centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, announced its decision to setup a new technology centre in the Knowledge City district of Hyderabad.

This UK financial services group operates the UK’s digital bank and has over 20 million digitally active users and now plans to expand its digital capability with the opening of the new technology centre later this year.

Operating as part of Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyds Technology Centre forms part of the Group’s £3 billion strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering.

It will initially employ around 600 highly skilled specialists in technology, data and cyber security roles as it further enhances the group’s customer experience and builds its in-house technical capability.

Chief Operating Officer of the group, Ron van Kemenade said, “With our investment in the new technology centre in Hyderabad, we hope to meet customers’ changing needs and support our long-term growth strategy.”

“There will be a wealth of opportunities in Hyderabad especially given its highly talented engineers and impressive technology ecosystem,” said Ron.

“We are looking for brilliant people, who want to grow their skills, innovate for our people and customers, and support our sustainable growth,” Ron added.

Commenting on the investment, Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao said, “Telangana continues to be a preferred global destination for IT/ITES exports, owing to its exceptional tech talent.”

“It was great to meet representatives from Lloyds Banking Group only a couple of months ago while visiting London and we express our gratitude and extend a warm welcome to Lloyds Banking Group for selecting Hyderabad,” added KTR.

Lloyds Technology Centre will not provide any banking services but will focus on using technology and digital, data and analytics capabilities to drive innovation and end-to-end product delivery which is a step forward in the Group’s approach to international resourcing.

Recruitment is currently underway for the leadership team, alongside broader recruitment ahead of opening the technology centre later this year.