Locals beat up gau rakshaks for attacking cattle traders near Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Shamshabad (near Hyderabad Airport) on Tuesday, January 27, when a group of self-proclaimed gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) allegedly attacked cattle traders transporting bovines, triggering a scuffle with the local community.

The incident occurred under the Hyderabad Airport police station limits at around 12 noon.

According to RGIA Airport police, the gau rakshaks from Puranapul and Rajendranagar intercepted the vehicle travelling towards Shamshabad and launched an attack.

At this, nearby locals confronted the gau rakshaks, leading to the clash.

On information, police reached the spot and dispersed both groups.

RGIA police told Siasat.com that a case against a few locals has been registered. “Two gau rakshaks received minor injuries. Based on their complaint, we have lodged an FIR under Sections 162(2) (assault), 118(1) (causing hurt or grevious injuries), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 193(3) (unlawful assembly leadng to riots) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bhariya Nyay Samhitha (BNS),” the Station House Officer said, adding further investigations are on to identify the individuals.

The officer also said that the cattle traders had left the scene when the police arrived.

Nearly two weeks ago, on January 14, Hyderabad witnessed tense communal moments at Puranapul Darwaza when a tattered flexi board and a damaged deity idol were allegedly found inside the Mysamma Temple by an unknown person.

What followed was utter chaos after an angry mob stomped and wrecked nearby graves, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. A religious flag was also damaged.

The following day, the culprit who caused the commotion was arrested and taken into custody.