Locals, kids excited about first science park in north Kashmir

By Suhail Khan

Baramulla: Students in the north Kashmir can now delve into the captivating realms of science through immersive and hands-on experiences, thanks to the recent opening of the first-ever science park. The park offers an opportunity for students to actively engage with scientific concepts, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the subject.

Sarang Gosawi, head of Pune-based NGO Aseem Foundation that launched the science park in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said that the park will provide a platform for students to explore beyond traditional teaching methods and offer an interactive space for them to actively engage with scientific concepts through games and simulations.

He highlighted that Aseem Foundation extended its reach to Baramulla in the north of Kashmir, following the success of similar parks in Leh. Sarang said, “Here in Baramulla, we collaborated with the Dagger Division of the Indian Army to establish this science park for students.”

Asked how this idea came to him, he said, “Recognising the need to make science education more engaging and accessible, we emphasise on the importance of hands-on learning experiences. Science in school is fun and meaningful only when students can experience its practical applications in real life.”

In the park, students can engage with various exhibits, including periscopes, seesaws, and demonstrations of concepts like torque through tug of war.

Shakir Ashraf, an educator, along with his students had the opportunity to visit a science park. He expressed his enthusiasm and hailed the initiative as an excellent platform that provides students with the opportunity to learn science through practical experiences.

Shabnam, a teacher, after visiting the science park said that it will serve as a valuable resource for educators.

Asma, a 9th-grade student, expressed her enthusiasm for visiting the science park. According to Asma, the science park provided an interactive environment that allowed students to engage in various activities and experiments related to various scientific principles.

Mehraj ul Din, a local resident of Baramulla town, was excited about “something good” coming to the town for children. “They can not only spend quality time in this park but also learn something valuable,” he said.