Locals panic over tiger attack in Vikarabad, officials deny claims

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing a tiger roaming around near Basireddpally village in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district has sparked panic online, especially after a cow died at a gaushala after a wild animal attack on Saturday, September 26.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Parigi forest official said that the caretaker of the Radhakrishna Govardhan gaushala, located in the Naskal Reserve Forest area, had taken the animals for grazing on the day of the incident.

One of the cows was attacked by a wild animal, which is yet to be identified. The cow was brought to the gaushala and died while being treated.

District Forest Officer Vishal Battula has strongly rejected claims of a tiger prowling the area and has asked people to refrain from spreading misinformation.

“If a tiger prowls in a place, it is sure to leave pug marks. So far, we have not found any.” he told Siasat.com.

A video purportedly showing a tiger roaming around near Basireddpally village in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district has sparked panic online, especially after a cow was found dead at a gaushala attached to a local temple on Saturday, September 26.



However, forest officers have… pic.twitter.com/Izg47cJk4z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 27, 2026

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On the alleged video, the forest officer said it was circulated to mislead the people. “The footage is not verified. We are trying to find out who circulated the video and take suitable action,” he said.

“We have also deployed cameras in the the area. Tigers are territorial animals, and they should return. If we confirm their presence, we will issue an alert,” he said.

The officer urged people not to spread misinformation. “In the past, there have been similar reports which turned out to be false. I appeal to people not to spread misinformation and create panic,” he said.