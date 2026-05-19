Tiger attack near Achampet puts Telangana villagers on edge

Nagarkurnool: A tiger strayed into agricultural land on the outskirts of Achampet mandal late at night and killed a bull belonging to a marginal farmer, triggering widespread fear among residents of Shivaru Thanda hamlet and surrounding areas.

The animal entered a field owned by Pathlavath Mothya Naik, attacked livestock tied near the plot and killed a large bull on the spot. It devoured nearly half the carcass before retreating into the adjoining forest, according to villagers.

Naik, who depends entirely on farming for his livelihood, said the loss of the bull had caused him financial damage of around Rs 80,000, pushing his family into distress.

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The incident has left farmers in the area reluctant to venture into their fields, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. Residents questioned what assurance they had that the animal, having attacked livestock, would not turn on humans next, and urged the Forest Department to act swiftly.

Villagers have demanded the installation of protective fencing along agricultural boundaries bordering the forest and increased patrolling in vulnerable areas. They have also called on forest authorities to pay immediate compensation to the affected farmer.