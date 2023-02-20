Lock Upp 2: Emiway Bantai to get arrested soon? Check here

Mumbai: India’s other controversial reality show Lock Upp, which premiered last year, is gearing up for its second season and fans are eagerly waiting for all the updates about it including the official announcement of the participants.

While the makers of Lock Upp 2 have kept the list under wraps, there are several speculations about who might join the cast. Latest name that is popping up on social media is Emiway Bantai, one of the rising stars of the Indian rap scene.

Emiway Bantai in Lock Upp 2?

Buzz has it that makers have approached the rapper to take part in the show’s upcoming edition. It is being said that the talks between him and the makers are on and if everything goes well, fans might get to see Emiway’s other side of personality in the captive reality show.

While there is no official confirmation, fans are expressing their excitement on social media and some of them are even predicting that Emiway would win the show if he participates.

Emiway Bantai, whose real name is Bilal Shaikh, shot to fame with his independent music videos on YouTube such as ‘Machayenge’, ‘Skrrt Karenge’, and ‘Freeverse Feast’. He has since become a prominent figure in the hip-hop community. His songs such as have amassed millions of views and he has also collaborated with artists like Raftaar, DIVINE, and MC Stan.

Lock Upp 2, which is known for its surprise elements and unconventional formats, is expected to premiere in mid-March and will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut.