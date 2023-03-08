Lock Upp 2: One senior from season 1 to enter, check name

Rumours also have it that producer Ekta Kapoor has planned to launch her captive reality show Lock Upp on TV but not on OTT this year

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 4:15 pm IST
Lock Upp 2: One senior from season 1 to enter, check name
Glimpse from Lock Upp season 1 finale (Twitter)

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, will return with its season in April. Rumours also have it that producer Ekta Kapoor has planned to launch her captive reality show on TV but not on OTT this year. While there is no official confirmation from the makers yet, the hype and curiosity among fans is only increasing.

Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp 2?

And now, according to latest information that we hear, this time around, the makers of the show have decided to bring in a senior participant from the first season to act as a mentor for the new contestants. And as per sources, the chosen one is none other than Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Lock Upp season 1. Yes, you read that right.

Know how much winner Munawar Faruqui earned from Lock Upp
Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui (Twitter)

Comedian is fans’ favourite!

Munawar, who emerged as a crowd favorite in the first season of the captive reality show, is known for his strong personality and never-give-up attitude. His impressive performance throughout the season earned him the title of Lock Upp’s first-ever winner.

Now, if he enters season 2 as mentor to guide the new batch of contestants, it is sure to be a thrilling ride for both the contestants and the audience alike. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from makers.

Do you want to see Munawar Faruqui in the show again? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.

