Lock Upp: Fans say, ‘Makers have FIXED winner, it’s not Munawar’

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted controversial show Lock Upp has been making a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Makers have been introducing new twists and turns everyday to make the captive reality show more spicy. Contestants are also trying their best to contribute towards the show and reach finale.
Lock Upp Top 2 contestants
Two most-talked and hyped names of the show since day 1 are Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi. They are among the the most followed contenders on show. It is also being said that these two participants will be in top 2 for sure. Among them, Twitter predicts that Munawar will lift the Lock Upp’s coveted trophy this year.
Payal Rohatgi is fixed winner?
Some of the loyal viewers are even claiming that the winner of the Ekta Kapoor’s show is already fixed and that is Payal Rohatgi. It is also being said that makers are using Munawar Faruqui just for the TRPs and will not eliminated him till the last day.
However, this is just buzz and only time will say who will take home the trophy this year.
What are your thoughts on this? Do you also agree with the above points? Tell us in the comments section below.