Lock Upp: Fans say, ‘Makers have FIXED winner, it’s not Munawar’

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted controversial show Lock Upp has been making a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Makers have been introducing new twists and turns everyday to make the captive reality show more spicy. Contestants are also trying their best to contribute towards the show and reach finale.

Lock Upp Top 2 contestants

Two most-talked and hyped names of the show since day 1 are Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi. They are among the the most followed contenders on show. It is also being said that these two participants will be in top 2 for sure. Among them, Twitter predicts that Munawar will lift the Lock Upp’s coveted trophy this year.

So it looks like 2 extremists will be the top 2 , one is straightforward whereas other is trying to fake it all & hide his real image ,one is making mistakes while other is using people to play his game .#MunawarFaruqui #PayalRohtagi #LockUpp — Manish Sharda (@mani7raj) April 6, 2022

The way game is heading I guess top 2 will be #Munawar and #PayalRohatgi from game point of view #lockUpp #LockUppWithKangana — Pragati More 🇮🇳 (@Pragatimore3) March 29, 2022

Payal Rohatgi is fixed winner?

Some of the loyal viewers are even claiming that the winner of the Ekta Kapoor’s show is already fixed and that is Payal Rohatgi. It is also being said that makers are using Munawar Faruqui just for the TRPs and will not eliminated him till the last day.

Aise to Payal Rohatgi ko hi last me winner ho jayegi. If its kangana's decision then what is the use of voting let her decide payal is the winner khatam.. @altbalaji @ektarkapoor#LockUppWithKangana #LockUpp — Abdul Salam🇮🇳 (@abdul_salam_98) April 3, 2022

Now, where's stand of queen #kanagana when #payalrohatgi stated #ZeeshanKhan as "terrorist"

It shows that LockUpp is fake & Payal Rohatgi is scripted winner & letting Payal forgive just because she said sorry…..WTF!!!@ektarkapoor#munawarfaurqui #evictpayal — Aryan Jaiswal (@Joker_the_poet) April 3, 2022

Bye bye #LockUpp i m done. I know who is the winner in the end. I know u not evick #MunawarFaruqi till the end and after that you make a plan to lockout munawar bcoz till that you want to gain munawar followers for trp

Biasness in show on the peak#LockUpp @MXPlayer @altbalaji — Piyush Show (@GossipwithP) April 4, 2022

LOCKUPP is favouring payal, defending her.but janta is not blind mam everyone can see this clearly u r doing this for trp .Bt We munawar fans keep supporting him and stand by him Uska sath kuch aasa glt hua toh yeh lockup ka 1st or last season hoga mera lia

ONLY MUNAWAR MATTERS — Just me (@Whtever2uforme) April 3, 2022

Hey, @ektarkapoor ,#KangnaRanaut @altbalaji #LockUpp if you use munawar for your trp and make him lose and make you fav. Disgusting payal winner so please evict munawar put your lockupp in your a*s biased show #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarWarriors — JETHA LAL 😎 (@WINNERPRATIK2) April 3, 2022

#LockUpp

If Payal stays then Zeeshan and Munawar should quit the game themselves..

The makers @altbalaji @ektarkapoor you guys have no right to fuel your TRP game at the cost of such degoratory and insensitive/inhuman statement..

This is utter shame..!!#lockoutpayal — Musab Ahmad (@MusabManjiyawi) April 2, 2022

Won't be shocked even if it won't be there in the episode.. Now we are used to these stuffs

Makers… U r successfully using munawar for the trp man! Hats off! @MXPlayer @altbalaji #munawarfaruqui #lockupp https://t.co/hyUcQSG4NN — swastika… ❤ (@multixstans) March 29, 2022

However, this is just buzz and only time will say who will take home the trophy this year.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you also agree with the above points? Tell us in the comments section below.